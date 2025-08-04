VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stock Position Cut by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,052,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OIH opened at $235.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.81 and its 200-day moving average is $244.48. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $191.21 and a 12-month high of $318.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

