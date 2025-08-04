VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH opened at $238.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.88. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $195.37 and a 1 year high of $243.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.36.

VanEck Retail ETF Profile

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

