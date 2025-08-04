Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 696.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $128.41 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $132.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.35. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

