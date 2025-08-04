Vestcor Inc Acquires 6,800 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $60,261,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,255,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after buying an additional 444,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $14,815,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,114,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,810 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $6,380,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of TPH stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $884.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

