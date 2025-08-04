Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,631 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of J.Jill worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 1,507.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in J.Jill by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JILL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BTIG Research set a $30.00 target price on J.Jill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

NYSE:JILL opened at $15.39 on Monday. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $235.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.55.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. J.Jill had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $153.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. J.Jill’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

