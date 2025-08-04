Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NESR. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $7,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NESR. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $6.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $617.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.39.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.