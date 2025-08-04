Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,991 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

