Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,807 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,913,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,868,000 after buying an additional 402,506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 9,916.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 95.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NVEE. Sidoti raised shares of NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. CJS Securities cut NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NVEE opened at $22.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

