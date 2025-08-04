Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 583 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $871.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $48.58.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. XPEL had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

