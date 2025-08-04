Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,687 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 50,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 151,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,579.72. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMAX opened at $7.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $14.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

