Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 203,212 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 94.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $27.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.85). MINISO Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $609.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

