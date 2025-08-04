Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 47.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,059,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 69.9% in the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.
Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%
Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.99. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on AQST. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.
Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
