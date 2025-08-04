Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iRadimed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iRadimed by 3.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in iRadimed by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iRadimed by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iRadimed by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $66.17 on Monday. iRadimed Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of iRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

