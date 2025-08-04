Wall Street Zen Upgrades Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to Hold

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COIN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.55.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $314.69 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,732.86. The trade was a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total transaction of $7,622,597.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,167.56. This represents a 74.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,183,340 shares of company stock valued at $434,983,956. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 24.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,747 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 124.5% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

