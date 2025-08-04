Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 171.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 166.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS opened at $55.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.59 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Webster Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $153,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,195.69. This represents a 11.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Mi Griffin sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $125,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $809,263.28. This trade represents a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,145. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

