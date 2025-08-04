Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $18.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.56%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,539.17. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 31,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,269,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,284,000 after acquiring an additional 154,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

