Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires Shares of 344,010 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 344,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

NYSE:BMI opened at $181.15 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $256.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

