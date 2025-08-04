Wills Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,126 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wills Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,679,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HII. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE:HII opened at $269.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $293.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.42%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

