Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Holdings Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,356,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,190,000 after purchasing an additional 380,112 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 575,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.
XENE stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.16.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
