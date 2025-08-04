Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Shares Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.17. 118,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 820% from the average session volume of 12,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.37 target price on shares of Yorkton Equity Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Down 15.0%

About Yorkton Equity Group

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03.

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

Further Reading

