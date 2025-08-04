Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.48 Million Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Robert Half by 80.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $35.34 on Monday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

