1,061 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Prodigy Asset Management LLC

Prodigy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of Prodigy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

