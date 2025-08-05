50,996 Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $872,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Price Performance

JTEK stock opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $55.66 and a 1-year high of $86.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.82.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

