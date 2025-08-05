5,682 Shares in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in National Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 158.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in National Bank by 503.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 815.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group upped their price target on National Bank from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBHC opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $51.76.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. National Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $-0.30 per share. This represents a ($1.20) annualized dividend and a yield of -3.3%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

