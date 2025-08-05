8,230 Shares in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.28.

ZLAB opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 60.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $106.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yajing Chen sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $96,647.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,004 shares in the company, valued at $758,874.52. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $249,146.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 536,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,171.26. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,155 shares of company stock worth $4,959,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

