Abbot Financial Management Inc. Acquires 464 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $43,525,794 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.39.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $195.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.85 and a 200-day moving average of $172.81. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

