Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG opened at $214.07 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.22 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

