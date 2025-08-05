Ahold NV (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Ahold NV (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,900 shares, anincreaseof261.8% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ahold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Ahold Trading Up 1.4%

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at €40.01 ($46.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.96. Ahold has a 12 month low of €31.64 ($36.79) and a 12 month high of €42.98 ($49.98).

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported €0.65 ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. Ahold had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Research analysts forecast that Ahold will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

