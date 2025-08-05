Ahold NV (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Ahold NV (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,900 shares, anincreaseof261.8% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADRNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ahold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
Ahold Trading Up 1.4%
Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported €0.65 ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. Ahold had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Research analysts forecast that Ahold will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
About Ahold
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
