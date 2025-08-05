Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) Trading 13.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Airspan Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 888,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,876,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Airspan Networks Trading Up 13.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

Airspan Networks, Inc engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

