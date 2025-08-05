AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Stock Price Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 31,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

AKITA Drilling Trading Down 8.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

