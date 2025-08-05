Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$70.03 and last traded at C$70.18. Approximately 1,447,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,397,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.00.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The company has a market cap of C$46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.