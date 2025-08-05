Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sonos were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590,782 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,057,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,187,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sonos by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after acquiring an additional 351,057 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONO opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other Sonos news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $7,593,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 14,505,191 shares in the company, valued at $163,183,398.75. This trade represents a 4.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,387,103 shares of company stock valued at $25,629,973. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

