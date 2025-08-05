Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $111,000 Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 451.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $938.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $144.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,547 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $90,212.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,904,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,692,549.72. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Scott R. Lovett sold 127,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $886,875.60. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,287,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,657.75. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,628 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

