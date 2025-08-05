Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $202.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Allstate has a twelve month low of $168.36 and a twelve month high of $213.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 30.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $3,341,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $207,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $52,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.