Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $43,525,794 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $195.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.