Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.