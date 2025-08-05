Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Trading Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.32. 25,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 600% from the average session volume of 3,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.31.
Altex Industries Company Profile
Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
