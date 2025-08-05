Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

