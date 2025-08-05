Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.8% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 135.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 48,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 269,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prodigy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

