Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 8,199 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,680 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TABR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 35,679 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,305 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

MSFT opened at $535.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.76. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,743 shares of company stock valued at $24,921,913. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

