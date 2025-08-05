Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $193.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARES. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $188.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 258.96%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $5,472,902.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $14,347,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

