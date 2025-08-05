Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.67. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,758,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,395,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $39,880,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,663,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

