Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,200 shares, agrowthof271.9% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Stock Up 0.2%
Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Pharmacare
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.