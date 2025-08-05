Assetmark Inc. Acquires Shares of 517 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $129.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.51 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $130.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.65.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.