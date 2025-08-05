Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.48 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,270.74. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

