Assetmark Inc. Buys 233 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $13,387,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,756,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,851.40. This trade represents a 65.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. The trade was a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,490 shares of company stock worth $12,216,998. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

