Assetmark Inc. Buys 347 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $2,151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $876,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,400. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VNO stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

