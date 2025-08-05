Assetmark Inc. Buys 516 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.