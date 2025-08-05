Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VITL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,236,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,307,000 after acquiring an additional 87,980 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Vital Farms stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $1,175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,858,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,662,721.30. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $46,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,607.39. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,400 shares of company stock worth $2,413,630. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

