Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 99,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of Invitation Home stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. This trade represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Trading Down 0.5%

INVH opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%. Invitation Home’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.82%.

Invitation Home Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.